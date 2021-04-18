Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMG opened at $238.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company’s revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.71.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

