Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,650 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Copa worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Copa by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

NYSE:CPA opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $94.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

