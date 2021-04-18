Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.40 Million Holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,713 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Purple Innovation worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $12,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 329,901 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $9,671,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

PRPL stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

