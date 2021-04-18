Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of OneWater Marine worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth about $131,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a market cap of $647.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.60. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $214.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $64,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,782.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 7,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $263,025.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,956.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

