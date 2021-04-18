Calamos Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,776 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after acquiring an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,113.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 527,024 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,464,000 after acquiring an additional 483,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,878,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

