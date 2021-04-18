Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,493,455.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $479,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $341.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $128.92 and a 1-year high of $348.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

