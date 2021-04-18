Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $26,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.48. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

