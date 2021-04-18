Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $4.31 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 59,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $77.71 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.87.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

