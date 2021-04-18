Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 119,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 954.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 115,120 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,391,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 415.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lowered Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

Glu Mobile, Inc engages in developing and publishing of mobile games. Its games include Disney Sorcerer’s Arena, Universe, Design Home, Diner Dash, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Restaurant Dash, Kim Kardashian Holywood, and Deer Hunter. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States of America; Americas excluding United States; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

