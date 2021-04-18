Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Polaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.45 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $147.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total value of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at $5,751,765.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

