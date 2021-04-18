Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,165 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after buying an additional 2,489,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,469,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Summit Materials by 476.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 359,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,884,000 after purchasing an additional 278,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 269,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $29.44 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

