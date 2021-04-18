Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 17,752 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Sony by 105.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 119,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,639,000 after buying an additional 61,091 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sony by 5.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sony by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,665,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNE opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sony Co. has a 12-month low of $56.65 and a 12-month high of $118.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.84. Sony had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

