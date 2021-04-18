Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 2,172 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $272,354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth about $81,850,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after acquiring an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,801,578.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,962 shares of company stock valued at $222,473,174. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $718.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $708.07 and a 200-day moving average of $757.97.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

