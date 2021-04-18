Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 189.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 99,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total value of $5,018,288.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,470,696.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $323,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,900 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,872. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

