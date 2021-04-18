Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Alphatec worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,491 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,875,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Alphatec by 181.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,688,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,868 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphatec by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 504,722 shares during the period. 31.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 620,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 3,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,387 shares of company stock worth $1,359,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.87 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. On average, analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

