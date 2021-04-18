Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 213,911 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of CarParts.com worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRTS. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jim Barnes sold 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,600.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $16.09 on Friday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $773.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

