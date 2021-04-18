Calamos Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,744 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Celsius worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celsius by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after buying an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,569,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 4,931.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 231,757 shares during the period. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Celsius by 578.8% in the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 201,320 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,335,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,515,000 after buying an additional 195,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celsius in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $60.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.05 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $70.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

