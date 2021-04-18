Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after purchasing an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in YETI by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 824,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after purchasing an additional 306,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on YETI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on YETI from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

NYSE:YETI opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,775.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

