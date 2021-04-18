Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 128,010 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,010 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Denbury by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Denbury by 1,719.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after buying an additional 525,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 4.01.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

