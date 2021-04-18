Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 36,383 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,383 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,475,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 419.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 61,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 18.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KSU opened at $257.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $122.35 and a 12 month high of $269.49.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

