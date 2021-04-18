Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total transaction of $1,366,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,557,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,812 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,453. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -216.28 and a beta of 0.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

