Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 46,880 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,880 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Tower House Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 103,276 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $715,515.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,699,651.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,113 shares of company stock worth $14,124,844 over the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

