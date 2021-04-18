Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total value of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total transaction of $131,454,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877 in the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU opened at $376.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -448.24 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.19 and a 1 year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

