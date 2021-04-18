Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 52,825 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,825 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,211,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,245,000 after buying an additional 316,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 616,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,373,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,979,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

HEES opened at $38.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.80 and a beta of 2.40. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

