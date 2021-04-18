Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Lindblad Expeditions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIND. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Aperture Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market cap of $869.36 million, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

