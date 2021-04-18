Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.56 Million Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 102,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TVTX. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares in the company, valued at $5,670,942.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,246 shares of company stock worth $875,013. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

