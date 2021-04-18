Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $2.84 Million Position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 59,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDMO opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -191.60 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $22.13.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

