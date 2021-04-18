Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $4.03 Million Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NV5 Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,577 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,280,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $93.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.56 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

