Calamos Advisors LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $3,746,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,873,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.13.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $161.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.70 and a 52-week high of $162.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.52 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

