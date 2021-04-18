Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.15. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $76.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

