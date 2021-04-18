Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,673,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Full House Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.57 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. Research analysts forecast that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Union Gaming Research initiated coverage on Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Full House Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.