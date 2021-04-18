Calamos Advisors LLC Takes Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

INFO opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $103.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Insiders sold 131,977 shares of company stock worth $12,055,914 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

