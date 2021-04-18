Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.