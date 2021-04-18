Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 1,068,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,887. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

