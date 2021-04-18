Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,218,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Cannabis Strategic Ventures stock remained flat at $$0.09 on Friday. 1,068,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,887. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Company Profile
