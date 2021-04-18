Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.66. 314,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,442,934. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.