Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 3,210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.98. The stock had a trading volume of 143,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,131. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.02. The stock has a market cap of $423.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

