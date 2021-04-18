Canton Hathaway LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,801,029. The stock has a market cap of $440.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.04.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

