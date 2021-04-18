Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases 6,582 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.6% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.55. 298,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,447,142. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -585.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

