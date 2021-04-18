Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.0% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.4% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 193,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 7,432 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

MDT stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.23. 101,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,712,811. The company has a market capitalization of $168.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

