Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 64,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPSR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 9,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,692. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

