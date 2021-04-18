carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $578,007.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, carVertical has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One carVertical coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068772 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.81 or 0.00678980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00088842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00038909 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

Buying and Selling carVertical

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars.

