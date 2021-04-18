Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Reaches $250,621.00

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Castweet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Castweet has a market cap of $250,621.00 and approximately $85,236.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Castweet has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.94 or 0.00820934 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000165 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00102792 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 135.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Castweet Profile

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

