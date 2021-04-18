Catex Token Market Cap Hits $2.67 Million (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $17,920.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00068747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00020392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.12 or 0.00680335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00088292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Catex Token Coin Profile

CATT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

