Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Cap of $120,849.25

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 1,171.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $120,849.25 and approximately $1,187.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 1,992.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00062909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.84 or 0.00668024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00084642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00037118 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.