CCUniverse Market Capitalization Reaches $73,245.96 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $73,245.96 and $166.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006069 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018018 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001496 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

