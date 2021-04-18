CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. CECO Environmental reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $82.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.72 million.

CECE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECE stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,565. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $272.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

