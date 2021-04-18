Celer Network Market Cap Achieves $337.04 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $337.04 million and approximately $85.40 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00072236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00021378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.35 or 0.00684427 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,609,697 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

