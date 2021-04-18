Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.35. 8,250,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,934. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.59.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

