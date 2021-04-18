CertiK Reaches Market Cap of $93.63 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. CertiK has a total market cap of $93.63 million and $23.13 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CertiK has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.54 or 0.00004493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 101,899,354 coins and its circulating supply is 36,859,444 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

