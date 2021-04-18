Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Allegiant Private Advisors LLC

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 48,364 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,985,625 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,962,000 after acquiring an additional 498,597 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $112,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

